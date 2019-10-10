AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WAND) – A woman who killed puppies in Georgia will serve community service and spend no time in jail.
NBC affiliate WVIR reports Betsy Hemp, 40, will serve 500 hours of community service and pay a $1,500 for the crime. She faced 12 misdemeanor animal cruelty-related charges and was found guilty in September.
In Thursday, the station said Hemp talked at the stand about taking six puppies out of their box one at a time, using a rifle to shoot them and putting them back in. She said he initially was mad agencies would not assist in the process of surrendering the dogs and now wishes she had kept the puppies.
Hemp is from Augusta County, Ga.