DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - According to the Women in Trucking, women make up about 10% of truck drivers in the United States. That's up 2 percent since 2019, proving more women are getting into male dominated fields.
"My father always told me, they're always going to need truck drivers," said Trina Banks, an ADM driver who got her CDL certificate at Richland Community College.
"It's a great job. Once you get in the field, long as you keep your CDL clean, you can go anywhere and get a job," Banks said. She has always loved being on the road, and says this career for her just made sense.
"It's a beautiful full world out there. I've learned a lot of ways to get places, seeing a lot of beautiful land, homes, different things, country...," Banks said.
Richland College's CDL Coordinator Nick Gorenz said he likes to encourage women to join the field.
"There's nothing in trucking that ladies can't do... I'm pretty proud to say, since 2018, I've had 30 ladies come through 20 got their CDLs.
As a former trucker himself, he's seen the growth first hand. He says now more resources are keeping women in the field. The Woman's Coalition of the Illinois trucking association is doing just that.
"We're out there, we want them to know that you can do this. You can drive the truck, you can, fix something, you can be a mechanic, you can do all this then, typically, in a work setting, there's just not a lot of women in the trucking industry," said Dana Achartz with the coalition.
