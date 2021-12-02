NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Your jaw might hit the floor when you see a giant Christmas attraction on display in Naperville!
The massive 40-foot display is called the World's Largest Reindeer. It has a glowing ruby red nose and is part of Reindeer Road, Naperville's new drive-thru Christmas lights event.
The reindeer is staged at Highpoint Church, located at 1805 High Point Drive in Naperville, NBC Chicago reports. It can be seen fully illuminated and looking down on drivers on I-88 near Naperville Road.
Much thought when into the creation of the display, according to Rich Janor, president of Reindeer Events and a Naperville business owner.
“We wanted to do something different so we came up with the concept of Reindeer Road," Janor said. "We thought that the size and majesty of it would impress people and that’s proven to be the case.”
There will be free chocolate and candy canes provided for people in attendance. Appearances will be made by Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus and the Grinch.
The drive-thru attraction costs $10 per carload. Carpooling with family and friends is encouraged.
Click here to buy tickets. They are also available on arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.