CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Clinton Area Youth Initiative provides work experience for students in the Clinton area.
Started over 20 years ago, this program works with students ages 14 through 21 who are in low-income families or students who are struggling in certain areas in school. Throughout the summer, the teens apart of the program will do a variety of jobs around Clinton. Susan Cooper, CAYI Coordinator, said they mainly do landscape work, but they have done a number of jobs for non-profits.
"We do a lot of painting. A lot of the curbs you see around town these kids have done," said Cooper. "The kids will clean lockers at the school. So, we will do just about anything anyone needs, but it's mainly for non-profits."
The group also meets during the school year. Cooper explained, one day a week the students will have a study session with a certified teacher. During this time, students have the opportunity to ask questions or catch up on any assignments they have. The teens also get a chance to learn from outside organizations about how to build resumes and how to prepare for a job interview.
"This gives our clients the pride they have in our community and the willingness to stay in the community," explained Cooper, who was a former educator in the Clinton community.
Ginny Carter works alongside Cooper to help the teens. Carter said the worker not only learn how to do a variety of jobs, but they learn life skills.
"We've had kids who are working at Save-A-Lot. We've got kids who are working at ServPro. Just several places around town," explained Carter, who has been with the program for 25 years. "I've had a few of them come back and say the communication skills they learned while working here, help them for their next job."
While the teens are learning a variety of job related skills, worker Judy Michael said she has benefited from CAYI because it is preparing her for her future.
"I've learned to communicate with other people and learn how to work together," explained Michael.
Carter and Cooper both agreed, CAYI has made a large impact on a number of teens lives.
"Hard work does pay off and when they can see the results of their labors it is important to them," said Cooper.
There is an opening for three more students to be apart of the program. If someone wants to be apart of the program they should contact Clinton Schools.