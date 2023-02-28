(WAND) - Boys Basketball Playoffs are heating up.

The WAND Sports crew covered four sectional semifinal games Tuesday.

Check out the scores below.

3A

MacArthur 62, Mahomet-Seymour 37

2A

St. Joseph-Ogden 40, Pontiac 55

1A

Lexington 64, LSA 56

Casey-Westfield 59, Altamont 61

Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.

