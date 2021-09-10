DECATUR, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for week one of the high school football season in 2021 as the WAND Sports team went out across central Illinois to bring you the latest in high school football and Illini sports.
PART ONE:
In part one of the Friday Frenzy, the 12th annual Leonard Bowl takes place at Rochester high school where a thriller of a game ends in a 45-41 Rockets victory.
PART TWO:
Central A&M 0, St. Teresa 34
Meridian 18, Warrensburg-Latham 45
Shelbyville 40, Clinton 29
Parke Heritage (IN) 36, Tuscola 28
Mt. Zion 27, Mahomet-Seymour 35
Effingham 42, Charleston 0
New Berlin 7, Maroa-Forsyth 64
Riverton 7, Williamsville 57
Athens 41, Pleasant Plains 7
Cumberland 45, ALAH 0
Sangamon Valley 38, Argenta-Oreana 14
Tri-County 13, Arcola 49
PART THREE:
In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Thomas Garverick features Marissa Snearly of the Central A&M volleyball team for our Athlete Of The Week.
PART FOUR:
In part four of the Friday Frenzy, Evan Abramson and Mark Pearson preview the Illinois vs. Virginia matchup that will be taking place at 10 AM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.