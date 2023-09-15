(WAND) -- The Original Friday Frenzy is back for week 4 of the 2023 season.
The WAND Sports team covered 16 high school football games.
Plus we unveil the latest Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week.
PART ONE:
Maroa-Forsyth 68, Riverton 6
Jacksonville 0, Rochester 56
Southeast 0, SHG 42
Glenwood 33, Springfield 0
Clinton 28, Central A&M 20
Warrensburg-Latham 20, Meridian 16
Mt. Zion 28, Taylorville 6
Sangamon Valley 14, ALAH 55
Argenta-Oreana 6, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 41
St. Teresa 21, Tolono 42
Lanphier 24, Eisenhower 46
Nokomis 46, Cerro Gordo-Bement 7
Mt. Carmel 49, Newton 7
Effingham 42, Mattoon 21
Williamsville 20, Olympia 27
MacArthur 14, U High 28
PART TWO
Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this weeks Athlete of the Week Haylei Simpson of Cerro Gordo.
And our WAND Team of the Week is the Mt. Zion Boys Soccer team.
