Amy Rankin looking for sixth straight Decatur Area Women's Open title

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Area Women's Open has been renamed after Marilyn Dechert.
The Decatur golfing legend and former Millikin women's golf coach won the open nine times.
And one person looking to take after her legacy is Amy Rankin.
Rankin has won the past five Decatur Area Women's Opens. "Five was awesome." said Rankin. "But six would be excellent. Trying to catch Marilyn Dechert's record."
Although Rankin is chasing greatness, golf is never a given. There was one point in her life when Rankin thought she would never play again. Rankin injured her wrist in college and had to take nine years off.
"I hated that time off," said Rankin. "So i did everything to try to get back and get my strength back."
Rankin said the injury actually helped her to not put too much pressure on herself. And it seems to be working. After shooting a 69, Rankin currently sits atop of the leaderboard after play on Tuesday.
RT Tee Time
8:42 Amy Rankin 69 8:42 Grace Miller 73 8:42 Jan Devore 78 8:34 Carla Sloan 79 8:34 Jodi Ferguson 80 8:34 Terri Kuhle 80
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.