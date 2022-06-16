SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again and Andre Iguodala has his fourth ring.
Steve Kerr subbed him in for the final 1:01 of Game 6. Is this the Lanphier star's last 61 seconds in the NBA?
That's still up in the air, but his parents reflect on his 18-year career.
