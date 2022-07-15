DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Several Decatur basketball teams had the opportunity to play against an international team.
That's right! Belgium Youth Sports, all the way from Europe, made the trip to the United States and were playing games at the SkyWalker International Sports Complex.
Six total games were played featuring Sky Ice Elite taking on Humblebeast at the 7th and 9th grade levels.
Then the MacArthur and Eisenhower girls and boys varsity teams played the Youth Sports Lions.
These Belgium teams have been in the United States since July first and are continuing to enjoy their stay.
