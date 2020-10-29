DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur Blaze qualified for nationals last season but the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
This year, they welcome 22 newcomers and hope to develop their young team as the season progresses.
Blaze Head Coach Zac Pearson only has four returning players to his team this season.
He's excited for the opportunity to coach his young team but understands it will be a process.
The Blaze have their next home game on November 20th against the Fort Wayne Spacemen at the Decatur Civic Center.
