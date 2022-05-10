DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Decatur Robertson Athletic Director and basketball head coach DeAndre Harper earned a big time honor.
The IBCA named him one of the boys junior high school Coaches of the Year for District 15.
The Wildcats' 7th and 8th grade teams went undefeated last season and each brought home a state title.
