DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Kholbe Leaks can now claim the title of national champion.
The former LSA football player and current Millikin senior took home first place in his age division at the 2020 USPA Drug Tested National Championships, a powerlifting competition in Columbus, Ohio.
There the 230-pound Leaks posted eye-popping totals of 672 pounds in the dead lift, 589 pounds in the squat and 352 pounds in the bench press while competing in the 242-pound weight class. All three lifts were state records as well.
But that's just half of the story. Leaks' real journey is much bigger: a total transformation from a bulky 280-pound lineman to a trim (and much stronger) 230 pounds.
He is also part of the inspiration for Gordon Voit's series titled Hero of the Week.
In this WAND Sports interview, Leaks discusses his transformation, how he lost the weight, winning the championship and what he plans to do after graduating from Millikin where he studies business.
