(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy returns with a jam-packed show!
Tonight we feature two state semifinal matches in volleyball, our WAND Athlete of the Week and we showcase the Illini defeating Kansas City.
PART 1
Two local squads made it to the state semifinals in volleyball.
Springfield Lutheran defeats NCOE, two sets to none. They'll play Aquin for the 1A state championship at 10:30 AM.
Taylorville falls to Nazareth Academy, two sets to none. They'll play Joliet Catholic Academy in the 3A third place match at 4:00 PM.
PART 2
Every week during the school year the WAND Sports team highlights one student-athlete across the area. Congratulations to this week's Athlete of the Week Elle Richards from Taylorville High School.
PART 3
On a night where the Illini raised a banner, Illinois defeats Kansas City 86-48.
