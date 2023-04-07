(WAND) -- We're into April and spring sports are hitting their stride!
Tonight, we have highlights and scores from girls soccer, softball and baseball.
Plus, we announce our WAND Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week!
Mark Tupper also stops by to discuss the ins and outs of the transfer portal and what that means for the Illini.
