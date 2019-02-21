Join WAND's Gordon Voit every Wednesday for Hero of the Week, where Voit puts the spotlight on a member of the community who is demonstrating unusual character on and off the field!
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- "I will provide."
Coach Calvin Carson didn't have a lot of money (he's a landscaper by day) but he did have Scripture.
"Just give it to Him and that's what I do," he said.
He noticed that Decatur had a problem: a large group of kids who were cut from their school teams, had disciplinary issues and perhaps academic issues to boot. His solution? Give them a place where they belong. That's when he started the Big Kings basketball team.
In following the nudge to act, Carson teaches us that you don't need a million dollars to change lives. You just need faith.
To contribute to Carson's cause, write to:
Carson and Friends
1235 S. Olive
Decatur, IL 62526
Or message "Gordon Voit -- WAND Sports" on Facebook.