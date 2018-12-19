Join WAND's Gordon Voit every Wednesday for Hero of the Week, where Voit puts the spotlight on a member of the community who is demonstrating unusual character on and off the field!
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Eastern Illinois quarterback Scotty Gilkey, Jr. might one day sign a big NFL deal. For right now he's just a 21-year-old amateur athlete and a father looking to raise his son right.
That didn't stop him from doing something few other college athletes in the country -- if any -- have done: launch his own toy drive.
Gilkey and his family collected toys from other students at Eastern Illinois and members of the community and then dropped the haul off at One Hope United, a social services organization with an office in Charleston. It was an uncommon act of generosity, and a lesson for his toddler son Scotty III, aka "Scotty Ray".
For teaching the community that you don't have to have piles of money to practice radical generosity, Scotty Gilkey, Jr. earns the WAND Sports Hero of the Week honor.