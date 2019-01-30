Join WAND's Gordon Voit every Wednesday for Hero of the Week, where Voit puts the spotlight on a member of the community who is demonstrating unusual character on and off the field!
[FOR VIDEO PLEASE VISIT "GORDON VOIT -- WAND SPORTS" ON FACEBOOK!]
Jacksonville, Ill. (WAND) -- Thirteen wrestling programs descended on Morgan County this past weekend, from Kansas to Minnesota to Ohio.
The energy in Jacksonville was as high as you'd expect, with cheerleaders, screaming coaches and amped up wrestlers.
One thing was different about this tournament though: most of the wrestlers couldn't see the spectacle before them.
Illinois School for the Visually Impaired is in its third year under head coach Ken Mansell, a 30-year veteran who hails from Quincy.
In this WAND feature story, Gordon Voit learns what it's like to compete without your vision as the ISVI Warriors fight for regional supremacy!