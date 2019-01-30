ISVI Mansell

Join WAND's Gordon Voit every Wednesday for Hero of the Week, where Voit puts the spotlight on a member of the community who is demonstrating unusual character on and off the field!

[FOR VIDEO PLEASE VISIT "GORDON VOIT -- WAND SPORTS" ON FACEBOOK!]

Jacksonville, Ill. (WAND) -- Thirteen wrestling programs descended on Morgan County this past weekend, from Kansas to Minnesota to Ohio.

The energy in Jacksonville was as high as you'd expect, with cheerleaders, screaming coaches and amped up wrestlers.

One thing was different about this tournament though: most of the wrestlers couldn't see the spectacle before them.

Illinois School for the Visually Impaired is in its third year under head coach Ken Mansell, a 30-year veteran who hails from Quincy.

In this WAND feature story, Gordon Voit learns what it's like to compete without your vision as the ISVI Warriors fight for regional supremacy!


2018

Week 1: Shannon Roberts, MacArthur
Week 2: Fowler Connell, Danville
Week 3: Ken Leonard, Sacred Heart-Griffin
Week 4: Micah and Dennis Sheppard, Meridian
Week 5: Emily Short, Decatur
Week 6: Veterans and Friends golf 
Week 7: Dre Brown, Mike Dudek, Scotty Gilkey, Illinois/Eastern Illinois
Week 8: Demirjian Family of Decatur
Week 9: Donna Dulle, Mt. Pulaski
Week 10: Moe Dampeer
Week 11: Sister Jean, Loyola
Week 12: Reilly Fitzpatrick, Maroa-Forsyth
Week 13: Volunteers of Decatur Turkey Tournament
Week 14: Nick Allegretti, Illinois
Week 15: Taylorville Tornadoes
Week 16: Scotty Gilkey, Eastern Illinois

2019

Week 1: Irina Yeakley, Decatur Christian
Week 2: Ethan Osborne, Mt. Zion Junior High
Week 3: Illinois School for the Visually Impaired Wrestling