Johns Hero

George Johns, Jr. (left) and George Johns, Sr. shoot hoops together at the Holy Family gym in Decatur.

Hero of the Week

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- He couldn't walk, form sentences or hear. Now he gets buckets and gives more effort than anyone you'll see despite his cerebral palsy. Decatur's George Johns, Jr. gets straight 'A's and inspires an entire community through his perseverance on the basketball court.

Meet this incredible Holy Family sixth grader in the latest edition of Hero of the Week!

2018

Week 1: Shannon Roberts, MacArthur
Week 2: Fowler Connell, Danville
Week 3: Ken Leonard, Sacred Heart-Griffin
Week 4: Micah and Dennis Sheppard, Meridian
Week 5: Emily Short, Decatur
Week 6: Veterans and Friends golf 
Week 7: Dre Brown, Mike Dudek, Scotty Gilkey, Illinois/Eastern Illinois
Week 8: Demirjian Family of Decatur
Week 9: Donna Dulle, Mt. Pulaski
Week 10: Moe Dampeer
Week 11: Sister Jean, Loyola
Week 12: Reilly Fitzpatrick, Maroa-Forsyth
Week 13: Volunteers of Decatur Turkey Tournament
Week 14: Nick Allegretti, Illinois
Week 15: Taylorville Tornadoes
Week 16: Scotty Gilkey, Eastern Illinois

2019

Week 1: Irina Yeakley, Decatur Christian
Week 2: Ethan Osborne, Mt. Zion Junior High
Week 3: Illinois School for the Visually Impaired Wrestling
Week 4: George Johns, Jr., Holy Family