Join WAND's Gordon Voit every Wednesday for Hero of the Week, where Voit puts the spotlight on a member of the community who is demonstrating unusual character on and off the field!
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- He couldn't walk, form sentences or hear. Now he gets buckets and gives more effort than anyone you'll see despite his cerebral palsy. Decatur's George Johns, Jr. gets straight 'A's and inspires an entire community through his perseverance on the basketball court.
Meet this incredible Holy Family sixth grader in the latest edition of Hero of the Week!