BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Local athletes and coaches now know how they can begin offseason practices.
Each school will have 20 of what are called "contact days" (essentially practices) to use between September 7 and October 31st.
As for what is allowed in these offseason sessions, that depends on if the sport is classified as low, medium or high risk.
Low-risk sports may hold intrasquad scrimmages, medium-risk sports may do so with a waiver, and high-risk sports such as football and wrestling can only conduct contactless drills. (However, "7-on-7" football, which is padless, is cleared for instrasquad scrimmaging.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.