CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team finished up their 7th spring practice this morning.
Illinois is continuing to learn first year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.'s scheme.
He was hired back in January from UTSA. With the Roadrunners, his offense ranked 11th in the country in scoring averaging almost 37 points per game.
He says he's pleased with the attention and energy that the players are giving and is happy about their progress so far this spring.
