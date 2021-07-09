DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Illini made their third assistant coach hire Friday as Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood brought Tim Anderson onto his coaching staff.
Anderson will start with the Illini July 25 as he will go from training athletes for the NBA Draft to training the Illini for Big Ten action.
Anderson spent the last couple of years as an assistant coach at DePaul. He worked with Ground Zero Training in Chicago and served as program director for MeanStreets, an AAU program on the EYBL circuit.
Anderson played college basketball at Oklahoma Panhandle State, a Division-II program.
