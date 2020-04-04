DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- At 6-foot-1, Jack Sunderlik torched players with seven or more inches on him.
He used his 40-inch vertical leap, crafty post moves and overall guile to become not just an IBCA Hall of Famer at Stephen Decatur High School but also a Hall of Fame forward at Millikin University.
In this special 30-minute interview, Sunderlik discusses everything from the 1960s dynasty built by the Runnin' Reds to his college career to his childhood playing in the parks of Decatur.