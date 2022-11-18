SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The last dance rolls on to the 4A state title game.
Ken Leonard and Sacred Heart-Griffin took down his son Derek and Rochester 56-42 in the 16th and final Leonard Bowl Friday.
The Cyclones were down as much as 28 points in the first half.
Ken Leonard will finish his career 11-5 against his son. But he still has one more game in him. The state title game next Friday.
