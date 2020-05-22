Illinois legend Kiwane Garris is No. 2 all-time in scoring and has had a career full of incredible experiences, from dueling with fellow Chicagoan Juwan Howard in high school, to nearly joining him at Michigan to a long professional career.
In Part 2 of his conversation with Garris, Gordon Voit discusses a multitude of topics with 'KG' about everything from his recruitment to the Lou Henson days to finishing his career with Lon Kruger.
0:00
Why Illinois?
List of finalists
1:35
Almost joined Fab Five
- History with Juwan Howard dating back to Westinghouse-CVS
2:25
- Deon Thomas (senior) handing him the reigns freshman year
3:40
- NCAA Tournament freshman year (Georgetown) and sophomore year (
4:30
Something about 1993-94 team (freshman year) that people don't know about
5:00
- Thomas Hamilton almost an Illini?
- Also 7:50
7:30
- Jamie Brandon an Illini?
8:00
- Chicago All-Stars vs. World (Stackhouse, Vaughn)
10:00
- Happy you chose Illinois?
11:00
- Upset Coach Collins wasn't the successor to Coach Henson?
- Benefits of playing for Coach Kruger
12:45
- Senior season (1996-97) a "Revenge Tour"?
13:30
- Who was your nemesis in college?
14:45
- Toughest atmosphere to play in?
15:45
- Beating (12) Duke 75-65 on December 2, 1995
20:00
- Most misunderstood thing about Coach Henson?
