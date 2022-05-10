DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin baseball team finished their regular season with a 26-14 overall record while being 11-7 in CCIW play.
The Big Blue are the two-seed in the conference tournament starting on Wednesday.
Millikin will play Carroll at 3:00 PM to start their CCIW Tournament.
The Big Blue are hoping history repeats itself. Last season, Millikin baseball won the CCIW Tournament and went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
