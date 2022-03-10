CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Monticello needing two more wins to claim the school's first ever boys basketball state championship.
The Sages taking on Rockridge today.
Right from tip-off, Monticello took full control. The Sages controlled the pace throughout the game and took care of the basketball.
Joey Sprinkle went 7-7 from the field and had a team-high 17 points.
Ben Cresap tallied 12 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Trevor Fox added 12 points while Dylan Ginalick had 10 points.
Monticello defeated Rockridge 54-38 and will play Nashville in the 2A state title game on Saturday at 12:30 PM.
