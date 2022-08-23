MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- The Mt. Zion football team had bad luck last year.
Several key members of the team suffered season-ending injuries.
Even with that, the Braves finished the season with a 6-4 overall record.
Mt. Zion is back healthy this fall and the team is hungry for success.
The Braves start their regular season this Friday against Limestone.
