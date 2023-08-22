PANA, Ill. (WAND) -- We are just three days away from the original Friday frenzy and one community that is always pouring with support. Pana, man they love their Panthers and they're gonna get to watch a show this year.
First we got what head coach Trevor Higgins calls the legion of doom, hard hitting offensive and defensive fronts.
And cant forget thunder and lightning, the running back duo of Isaiah Harbert and Jamarion Cobbins.
The Panthers have been pretty much guaranteed nine wins every season for the past decade, but this year presents a challenge just five seniors on the squad. So it'll be up to them to get the underclassmen up to speed.
