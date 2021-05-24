CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Parkland College Cobras went 51-7 in the 2021 season. The team's success earned them an appearance in the NJCAA DII National Tournament.
However, what makes this team's commitment to success impressive is the fact that this team's road to a national title has been built by individuals from the small communities of Central Illinois.
That's been the strategy for Parkland's co-head coaches and recruiting coordinators. They want to recruit Central Illinois hard and build a roster full of as much local talent as possible.
