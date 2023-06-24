MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- The Powri Midget Series made it's way to Central Illinois and Saturday night was at the Macon Speedway.
Red's Place Modifieds: Tim Luttrell (Riverton, IL)
51 Bistro Street Stocks: Boby Beiler (Blue Mound, IL)
Midgets: Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, CA) & Karter Sarff (Mason City, IL)
Non-Wing Micros: Tyler Kukendall (Warsaw, MO)
For the complete list of results visit Macon Speedway.
