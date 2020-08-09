Normally on the first Friday of August, Special Olympics Illinois puts on a golf outing.
This year, they had to get creative.
The organization is taking their golf outing virtual.
Anyone in the area can participate. To see more details and how you can join the virtual golf outing, click here.
