GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAND) -- Malik Turner is officially a Packer.
The Springfield native has agreed to a contract to spend his third NFL season in Green Bay following two seasons in Seattle.
Turner averaged 16.3 yards per catch this past year with the Seahawks, catching 15 balls in 15 games with a touchdown. He spent much of his rookie season of 2018 on the practice squad but logged six games.
He is a graduate of Sacred Heart-Griffin and Illinois.
Today the Packers announced that he will wear No. 82. Here is every Packer to wear that jersey in franchise history. It includes 1991 Heisman trophy winner Desmond Howard.
Bell, Ed (G/T), Indiana . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1947-49
Cloud, Jack (FB), William & Mary . . . . . . . . . . 1950-51
Temp, Jim (DE), Wisconsin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1957-60
Barrett, Jan (E), Fresno State . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1963
*Aldridge, Lionel (DE), Utah State . . . . . . . . . . 1964-71
Tinker, Gerald (WR), Kent State . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1975
Hartwig, Keith (WR), Arizona . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1977
Coffman, Paul (TE), Kansas State . . . . . . . . . . 1978-85
Moffitt, Mike (WR), Fresno State . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1986
Harden, Derrick (WR), Eastern New Mexico . . . . 1987
Paskett, Keith (WR), Western Kentucky . . . . . . . . 1987
Bolton, Scott (WR), Auburn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1988
Affholter, Erik (WR), Southern California . . . . . . . 1991
Beach, Sanjay (WR), Colorado State . . . . . . . . . . 1992
*Johnson, Reggie (TE), Florida State . . . . . . . . . 1994
Ingram, Mark (WR), Michigan State . . . . . . . . . . 1995
Beebe, Don (WR), Chadron State . . . . . . . . . . 1996-97
Manning, Brian (WR), Stanford . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1998
*Howard, Desmond (WR/KR), Michigan . . . . . . . 1999
*Jordan, Charles (WR), Long Beach City . . . . . . . . 1999
Lee, Charles (WR), Central Florida . . . . . . . . . . 2000-01
Steele, Ben (TE), Mesa State . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2004-05
Wallace, Taco (WR), Kansas State . . . . . . . . . . . . 2005
Gardner, Rod (WR), Clemson . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2005
Martin, Ruvell (WR), Saginaw Valley State . . . 2006-08
Taylor, Ryan (TE), North Carolina . . . . . . . . . . 2011-14
*Rodgers, Richard (TE), California . . . . . . . . . 2015-17
Moore, J’Mon (WR), Missouri . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2018
Information via Green Bay Packers
