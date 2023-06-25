MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- Last week in Springfield thousands of athletes from all over the country came to Springfield to compete in the USTA National Tournament. But there were also two tumblers from right here in Macon, IL.
Emma Childers and Rheagan Barnes competed in the Synchronized Trampoline event and came away with first place.
Barnes and Childers have only been competing together for the last two years.
And with having just one competition size trampoline at their gym the last two months was all about the timing.
