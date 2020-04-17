CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Former Centennial, Illini and professional guard Trent Meacham has picked up an impressive amount of stories over the three phases of his career, and as many life lessons to boot. That's why he and his wife Theresa (arguably the better player!) have launched "Greater Than a Game" a podcast that focuses on their experiences in basketball, leadership, faith and those of their friends as well.
In this part of Gordon Voit's hour-long interview with Meacham, he shares a story about the time he hit a game-winning shot against the Turkish team that featured Allen Iverson back in the winter of 2010 while playing for German club BG Gottingen.
This is the second in a series of stories on Trent's journey from the Champaign high school scene to the Big Ten to nearly a decade of professional basketball in France, Italy and Germany. Stay tuned!
PART ONE - Podcast launch and backstory
PART TWO - Allen Iverson story