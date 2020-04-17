CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Former Centennial, Illini and professional guard Trent Meacham has picked up an impressive amount of stories over the three phases of his career, and as many life lessons to boot.
In order to share those deeper meanings, Meacham and his wife Theresa (also an elite basketball player who played for Saint Louis University) have launched "Greater Than a Game" a podcast that focuses on their experiences in basketball, leadership, faith and those of their friends as well.
Episodes range from interviews with the likes of former Ohio State star David Lighty to shows focusing on Theresa's mental focus training.
This is the first in a series of stories on Trent's journey from the Champaign high school scene to the Big Ten to nearly a decade of professional basketball in France, Italy and Germany. Stay tuned!