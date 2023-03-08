(WAND) -- Two local teams will be competing in state semifinal matchups.
In 1A, Tuscola will be taking on Scales Mound and in 2A, Teutopolis will play DePaul College Prep.
The Shoes are looking for their first state championship in boys basketball since 1986.
The Warriors on the other hand, have never made it to a Final Four.
Tuscola will tip-off at 11:45 AM while Teutopolis is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM.
WAND will be at both games and will have highlights and postgame reaction for you during the evening broadcasts.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.