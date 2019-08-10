DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- There's nothing like it.
You can compare the 217 Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic to other places you've seen -- the intimacy of Fenway Park, the iconic Wrigley Field/Busch Stadium brick backstop, the homemade feel of a childhood memory.
But there's no imagining Decatur's EP Field. You have to experience it to believe it.
[VIDEO: 217 BACKYARD WIFFLE BALL CLASSIC IS BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER]
It's the brainchild of then-12-year-old Ethan Parker, who told his parents that he wanted to start a Wiffle Ball game to raise money for Alzheimer's Disease.
Four years later the family is hosting 44 teams, who funnel into their tricked-out backyard in concert-style neon orange fencing and donate $20 for parking. Last year the tournament raised $15,000 and this year's total is expected to be even higher.
In this extended WAND Sports report, Gordon Voit visits the park where there are many a colorful scene.