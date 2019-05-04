DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of men and women were seen walking the Temple Plaza in Danville in honor of "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes."
Saturday morning, Mayor Rickey Williams JR. declared this day as "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes," a day to spread sexual violence awareness.
The Survivor Resource Center, formerly the Vermilion County Rape Crisis Center workers say, though it's funny to see men walking in heels, it's in hopes of educating them all that rape can happen to anyone.
"Four years ago, we served about 80 clients a year," said Executive Director Marcie Sheridan.
She says this year, she has seen more than 244 clients and though it's a lot, it's good. It means people are asking for help--She hopes to continue to help many more.
Though it may seem like a big number, she says there are still people living in fear and she wants people to know that they are not alone.
The walk was also created in order to raise money for the resource center. To find out more information about the center visit http://www.vcrapecrisis.org/