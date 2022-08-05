SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three Walmarts in Springfield partnered up to give free school supplies to 30 students.
The kids got to go down each aisle and pick up the supplies on their lists. They were accompanied by their parents, who were happy about the relief this shopping trip provided for their budgets.
"Just to know that I don't have to worry about this amount this year is such a blessing to my family," said Robin Richardson, who has 7 kids in school this year. She calculated that this trip saved her over 400 dollars.
"It was amazing just knowing I had my list I didn't have to compromise about anything, knowing I can get everything off of it for all of my kids, even the extras the school wants," said Robinson. "It is just a rush, its an amazing rush to be able to get it all."
In addition to paying for many students' supplies, Walmart also gave four local schools 500 dollar checks for any additional materials they might need throughout the year.
The school administrators attending the event said this money will help them provide exactly what the kids need.
"This means that we will have students in classrooms with supplies they will need to be successful," said Terrance Jordan, the Director of School Leadership and Family and Community Engagement for District 186 schools. "It also means that we have some families that don't have to worry about providing supplies for their students."
Black Hawk Elementary was one of the schools that received a check. Principal Stephanie McCorkle says her students were ecstatic to get to shop.
"We are so excited that we've got children who are able to pick out their school supplies for the school year," said McCorkle. "A lot of them are excited and saying 'This is my favorite holiday of the year- getting to pick out my supplies' and getting to see their smiles is amazing."
Walmart hopes to continue its partnerships with these schools. They plan to host events during their school year to support local educators.
"We appreciate Walmart and all of our community partners," said Jim Langfelder, Mayor of Springfield. "It goes way beyond the walls here that really make our community strong and its about those that give to others that really make a difference "
