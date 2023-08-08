CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The CU Schools Foundation, United Way, Urbana School District #116, and Champaign Unit 4 School District are launching a new campaign for students.
Operation Caring Closets lets community members support area students by purchasing school supplies online and shipping them to the Urbana or Champaign school districts.
Throughout the school year, the districts will then distribute the items to students in need, for free, at one or more “caring closets.”
The closets will be stocked with essential items like clothing, hygiene and miscellaneous school supplies.
“Many children do not have warm winter clothes, basic hygiene and grooming products, and other items needed to succeed at school. It’s a large and often invisible problem,” said Kelly Hill, Executive Director of the CU Schools Foundation. “Access to these items can make an immediate impact in a student’s life today and set them up for success in the years ahead.”
The Urbana and Champaign school districts created separate Amazon Wish Lists.
Community members can see the lists and purchase items online at www.cuschoolsfoundation.org/caring.
Items on the wish list include winter gloves and jackets, soap, shoes, toothpaste, pens and pencils.
“Each year, our districts rely on the generosity of residents, businesses, and organizations to make essential supplies available to students, but sometimes there’s a mismatch between perceived needs and actual needs,” said Dr. Shelia Boozer, Superintendent of Champaign Unit 4 Schools, and Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, Superintendent of Urbana School District #116.
“Now, with Operation Caring Closets, we can communicate directly with the community about what our students need and ensure that all donated items are used.”
Operation Caring Closets is also supported by United Way of Champaign County. “Our goal is to see all children succeed in school – and these supplies will help them do their best. It’s critically important that we make sure Operation Caring Closets is sustainable and successful,” said Sue Grey, President & CEO of United Way of Champaign County. “That means making sure the community knows about this amazing opportunity to improve children’s lives and keeping the campaign flexible to meet future needs. We are proud to be part of that process.”
Operation Caring Closets is underway and will run through September 30.
Those who wish to support the project can visit www.cuschoolsfoundation.org/caring to purchase items or make a general donation toward the caring closets.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.