DECTUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District, in collaboration with multiple area organizations, unveiled a new public art piece in Nelson Park on Tuesday.
The piece is block lettering spelling out "Decatur," with an Illinois state outline on the right side.
"It was a collaborative effort between the [Decatur Area] CVB and the Community Foundation, financially," said Teri Hammel, Executive Director of the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. "The Park District — they paid for the materials for the pad and the landscaping and then some of the trades and labor guys did all the work to put all of the cement in. So, it kind of was a big partnership."
The new signage rests along Decatur's lakefront and right next to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
Although The Devon opens up for the first time this year in just a couple of weeks, the timing of the unveiling was coincidental.
"My main goal was to be sure we had it in before the 100 year anniversary of celebrating the lake." Hammel continued, "Also, to get it in time for when the lake really kicks off and all the people can ride by on their boats or do their walking or biking."
Hammel and other organizers hope the art piece will improve tourism in the area and be a sense of pride for the community.
"Decatur-Forsyth offers a wonderful cultural tourism experience," Hammel added. "This attraction is our gift to the community and we hope our community members and those who come to visit feel a sense of belonging while spending time at Decatur's lakefront."
The Devon opens up for the first time on May 19th. For a full schedule of events, click here.
