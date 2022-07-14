A new business is looking to make waves in Central Illinois. No ocean required.
Matt Scherer plans on offering electric surfing classes as part of his business, Springfield Surf.
“It’s a battery powered surfboard, with a propeller underneath and a hydro foil system that actually allows you to fly over the top of the water,” he said.
Participants will receive instruction and get to go out on the water on their own after some practice.
“We start off with one-on-one instruction. We have a helmet system with an intercom built in so we can communicate with each other to provide the practice to get you safely and quickly standing up and flying over the water,” Scherer said.
Classes will range from 2 to 8 hours, and groups are welcome to participate.
Scherer is a surfer, swimmer, and former lifeguard. He wants to bring his love of water to the community.
“We hope to bring these to any body of water in Central Illinois that the regulations will allow.”
He says that once you get standing, it feels like you’re flying.
“They really become airplanes once you get off the water. It’s a unique experience.”
Surf Springfield hopes to offer classes soon. You can check their Facebook page for updates or email booking@surf-springfield.com
