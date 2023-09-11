SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The top committee of Illinois lawmakers could approve two major items Tuesday regarding video gambling regulation and mixed alcoholic drinks in retail stores.
The Illinois Gaming Board hopes the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules will approve a policy to deter video gambling addiction. Gambling terminal operators could be required to provide signs with information for customers seeking help with problematic gambling.
This comes as Illinois racks in billions of dollars from video gambling annually.
"I think we would all acknowledge that that brings with it some responsibility for those of us who are policymakers," said Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago). "I think that we need to ensure that part of that responsibility is making sure people who have problems with gambling can easily get help."
Every licensed video gaming location would be required to post and keep the signs visible from each gambling machine and money redemption device. Those signs must include instructions on how to access the Illinois Gaming Board Self-Exclusion Program and Problem Gambling Registry.
"It's very easy to get addicted to gambling nowadays due to the fact that it's out there more than ever," said Nelson Cuevas with Alpha Omega Counseling Services.
The required signage could be a major change for video gambling parlors, bars, restaurants, and gas stations across the state. While many people in Central Illinois may head to Peoria or Danville to place bets in casinos, even more gamblers are pressing buttons for cash in Decatur and Springfield.
"Decatur ranks number two in the state with the most video gaming, not counting cities that have casinos," said Decatur councilman Patrick McDaniel. "The number one city is Springfield."
JCAR members could also approve a rule to help retailers prevent young people from buying alcoholic mixed drinks. The Illinois Liquor Control Commission believes big box stores shouldn't have "alcopop" displayed next to soft drinks, juice, bottled water, or snacks if the food is catered to children.
Smaller retailers that don't have enough space to separate their products could be required to have a sign noting the malt drinks contain 4-6% alcohol. The signage must also specify that the alcopop is only available for customers 21 or older.
Rep. Natalie Manley (D-Joliet) told colleagues earlier this year that the change could also help adults who don't realize what they're buying or drinking because they think it is carbonated water.
"It's happened to me, okay. It's happened to me," Manley admitted. "But, we live in such a fast-paced world. You grab this thing that is raspberry fizzy, and then all of a sudden you're like what am I drinking. Right?"
The proposed rule for mixed alcoholic beverages would not apply to a shelf, aisle or display where the primary items for sale are liquor or the products are featured where customers must be 21 or older to enter.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.