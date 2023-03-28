SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois state lawmakers hope to pass a plan this spring to cap the cost of insulin at $35.
State leaders helped to cap the price of insulin at $100 in 2019. However, that law only applies to roughly 15% of people under insurance for Illinois state employees.
Senate Democrats said Tuesday morning that Illinois needs to make the drug more affordable and accessible for all residents. Sen. Laura Murphy (D-Des Plaines) and co-sponsors said their plan could help 1.3 million Illinoisans. Murphy explained her bill also lays out a plan to ensure people in urgent need of insulin receive the medicine in a timely manner.
"In recent weeks, you've seen many drug makers have announced that they will be capping their costs at $35 as well," Murphy said. "I applaud their commitment, but I want to ensure that this protection is enshrined in law should these companies ever decide to raise their prices again."
Springfield resident Judy Johnson said many diabetics don't want to go to their doctor to get their prescriptions renewed. Johnson noted that she previously bought four or five boxes of insulin at a time, equal to a 90-day supply of the medication.
"The last time I got it, it was two boxes. So I had to go back to the doctor, get re-authorized, and that's a hassle," Johnson said. "People with diabetes feel like the disease impairs their life. But, it's also a nuisance for them because they don't really want to take the medicine."
Johnson said many people don't like taking insulin due to the cost and having to poke themselves several times a day.
"It's not that you eat the wrong things. It's just something in your system," Johnson stressed. "My hope and prayer is that some day there will be science to show where this starts and how we can have a real ending to diabetes."
Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) said this legislation has the potential to be a game-changer for many people who have rationed their medication or gone without it altogether. Belt said those decisions have led to serious health complications or death for far too many people.
"It's unacceptable that people are forced to choose between their health and financial stability," Belt said. "But with Leader Murphy's measure, we have the ability to take a significant step forward in addressing this issue."
Senate Bill 1599 passed unanimously out of the Senate Insurance Committee earlier this month. Murphy hopes to have her bill called for a vote on the Senate floor this week. The Illinois House unanimously approved a similar proposal, House Bill 2189, Thursday. However, Murphy explained that she spoke with Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago) to ensure they could bring pharmaceutical companies to neutral on the plan. Murphy's legislation incorporates the Utah model, which creates an prescription insulin savings program.
Under Senate Bill 1559, the Department of Public Health would be required to create a program allowing high-risk diabetics to buy insulin at a discounted, post-rebate price. The new discount program would provide participants with a card or electronic document to identify them as someone eligible for the discount. All participants would also have to receive information about pharmacies honoring the discount. The bill language also states that participants would receive instructions on how to request reimbursement from their health insurance if they bought insulin at the full purchase price.
"One in every 12 people in Illinois depend on insulin," said Sen. Linda Holmes (D-Aurora). "Making this change affirms that they have just as much of a right to life-saving medication as the rest of us. Healthcare should not be only accessible for those who are wealthy."
