SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair starts in one week!
Fairgoers are in for a couple changes this year. The Multi-Purpose Arena is undergoing major renovations and will not be open for this year's fair.
Several roads are being repaved, including Eighth Street. This was done to support the trailers that use this road to transport livestock.
Multiple buildings are receiving new HVAC systems and having their roofs repaired.
"This year's theme is grow with us and so much has been going on around the fairgrounds this summer," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "I really want to thank Governor Pritzker and the Pritzker administration for their support. I'd like to thank him about an announcement that he made and that is putting $58.1 million into projects and construction on the Illinois State Fairgrounds."
This year, fair leaders focused on keeping things affordable. They said with inflation impacting everyone's budgets, they were determined to keep their costs low.
"There are no changes to the admission prices this year," announced Illinois State Fair Manager, Rebecca Clark. "Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under are free every day of the fair. There's no change in the price of costs or the cost to park on the grounds. "
Many organizations said they are keeping their exhibits and events free as well. Admission for adults is $10 on Fridays and Saturdays and $5 during the week. Rickets for seniors are $3 and children under 12 get in free. For more information on the Illinois State Fair, check out their website.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.