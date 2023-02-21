DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater and Mammoth, Inc. is announcing Little Feat: Boogie Your Summer Away with special guest Leftover Salmon are coming to the Devon.
The performance will be July 16.
This show is not included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. at www.devonamphitheater.com.
Exclusive VIP packages (Front row experience, meet and greet experience, and ticket/merch packages) go on sale Feb. 24 through www.littlefeat.net.
Ticket pricing:
Stage front - $77
Reserved - $67
Terrace - $57
Lawn - $47
(Plus applicable fees)
