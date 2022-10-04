SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in US women. The mastectomy boutique located at Memorial Home Medical Supply focuses on helping women feel like themselves after surgery.
The consultants say people often feel incomplete when they need to undergo mastectomies.
"You want to be whole, you want to look in your own eyes perfect," said Pat Dianora, a certified custom fitter. "You want to be that special someone in somebody's eyes and me just doing that little bit of it makes it a better environment a better outcome for the patient."
The mastectomy boutique provides prosthetics and specialized bras for breast cancer survivors. They even do consultations before women undergo surgery so they don't worry about it while they are recovering.
"For women to be able to choose what they want, what makes them feel beautiful, and then feel like themselves, is probably the most rewarding part," said Erika Scott, Branch Manager of Memorial Home Medical Supply in Springfield.
The boutique gives women a level of control they aren't always able to have throughout their cancer treatments. Employees say their work is not just about the materials they can provide, but the emotional impact they have as well.
"We also just let people know that we're here for them, whether you're at the beginning stages, or the middle, or you know, whatever, if you just need someone to talk to, you know, we're here," said Sarah Frey, a Marketing specialist at Memorial Home Medical Supply in Springfield.
Memorial Health has a second mastectomy boutique in Decatur. They are hosting "Fit Day" events where people can walk in and see a consultant without an appointment.
Springfield's Memorial Home Medical Supply is located at 644 N. Second St. There event is Wednesday, October 5th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Decatur's Memorial Home Medical Supply is located at 2875 N. Water St. There event is Thursday, October 6th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.