MRCDC to host shoe drive in honor of slain 15-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Millennium Resource Community Development Corporation hopes to give local youth the confidence to walk tall into the school year.
The Tyler Eubanks "Walking Tall" Shoe Drive is being done in the memory of the Decatur teenager who was killed last month.
The organization said that any amount donated is appreciated and they hope to give new tennis shoes to at least 40 youth. For more information, call 217-428-9899 or visit MRCDC's Facbook page.
