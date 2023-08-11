Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.