DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Richland Community College has coordinated with the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs Suicide Prevention Team to present the Annual Operation Obstacle - The Race to End Veteran Suicide.
The timed, 2-mile obstacle course race is meant to raise awareness of veteran suicide. The organizers say that each day, 17 veterans die by suicide in the U.S.
The course is mostly flat and will have between 15-20 obstacles. A few of the obstacles involve carrying & pulling objects a short distance, army net crawls, and climbing over, under, and through obstacles. There will also be a Fire Truck hose down at the finish line. All participants get a finishers challenge coin and goodie bag. Proceeds will support Richland Community College's Student Veteran's Resource Center.
Related Links
The registration is online only through Race Roster and will be cut off at 9:30 am on race day. You must be 18 years of age to participate.
For more information, visit this page on Race Roster.
The Veterans Crisis Line connects veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential hotline, online chat, or text. Dial 988 and Press 1 or visit veterancrisisline.net for crisis chat services and more information.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.